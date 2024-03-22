| One Killed As Portion Of Under Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar

Sources said that around 40 labourers were present at the place when a section of the bridge collapsed around 7.30 a.m.

By IANS Published Date - 22 March 2024, 11:05 AM

Patna: One person was killed and nine others injured after a portion of an under-construction bridge in Bihar’s Supaul district collapsed on Friday.

Kaushal Kumar, the District Magistrate of Supaul, confirmed the development. He said that the injured persons were admitted to a Sadar hospital and rescue operations were underway at the crash spot.

The 10.2 km-long bridge was being built over the Kosi River to connect Madhubani and Supaul districts.

It is a project of the National Highway Authority of India which has given the charge for construction to two companies, Gammon India and TransRail Lighting Ltd. The total cost of the project is Rs 998 crore.