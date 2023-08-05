One killed in fatal shooting in Melbourne

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital, said the police.

08:35 AM, Sat - 5 August 23

Representational Image

Sydney: Police in the Australian state of Victoria said on Saturday that a man has died after being shot in Melbourne‘s inner-city suburb South Yarra overnight.

According to a statement released by Victoria Police, emergency services were called after a number of shots were fired at a man walking along a street on Friday at about 11:40 p.m. local time, Xinhua news agency reported.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital, said the police, adding that detectives are still working to determine the circumstances of the incident, however, at this early stage the incident appears to be targeted.