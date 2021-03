By | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: One more case was registered in the city against former Shia Wakf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi on Wednesday.

The Rajendranagar police registered a case against him for hurting the religious sentiments of a community after a complaint was filed by one MA Aziz. He alleged that Rizvi, in an interview, made statements which were against humanity and promoted terrorism. Based on the complaint, the police booked a case under Sections 295A and 153A of IPC and are investigating the matter.