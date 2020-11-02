One-stop land services portal Dharani goes live across Telangana 

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar formally launched the services at the Tahsildar’s Office, Shamshabad. Rangareddy District Collector Amoy Kumar explained the process and procedures involved in Dharani registrations.

Hyderabad: The much-awaited services of the State government’s flagship Dharani portal went live across the State on Monday.

Except for Hyderabad district, farmers in 570 mandals across the State can now access Dharani services. Details pertaining to 1.48 lakh acres and 59.46 lakh accounts have already been updated on the Dharani portal, the Chief Secretary said.

Dharani services facilitate on the spot registration and mutation. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had launched the Dharani portal on October 29.

On Monday, 946 persons paid the fee for registration while 888 persons booked the slots. People can book slots at Mee Seva Centres on payment of Rs.200, Somesh Kumar said, adding that technical glitches if any would be fixed immediately and that things would get streamlined in a couple of days.

