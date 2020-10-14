OnePlus flagship 8T 5G launched in India

The OnePlus 8T will be available in two colours, aquamarine green and lunar silver at Rs 45,999 (12GB RAM+ 256GB internal storage) and Rs 42,999 (8GB RAM+128GB internal storage).

By | Published: 11:06 pm

New Delhi: Smartphone brand OnePlus on Wednesday launched its new flagship 5G smartphone, the ‘OnePlus 8 T’ with 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display and quad-camera set up, in the Indian market.

The OnePlus 8T will be available in two colours, aquamarine green and lunar silver at Rs 45,999 (12GB RAM+ 256GB internal storage) and Rs 42,999 (8GB RAM+128GB internal storage).

Customers buying the smartphone will also enjoy 10 per cent instant discount on purchase through HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards on Amazon.in as well as upto 6 months no cost EMI on purchase through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards

“As a growing company, OnePlus is consistently exploring opportunities to fuel our growth, and meet the needs of more users worldwide, by starting to strategically diversify into new product categories and new price points, but at the same time, not compromising on our OnePlus promise,” Navnit Nakra, VP and Chief Strategy Officer OnePlus India, told IANS.

The smartphone will be available for early access at 12 a.m. on October 16 for Amazon Prime members on Amazon.in and OnePlus Red Cable Club members on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store app.

Open sales for the OnePlus 8T 5G begins on October 17 across Amazon.in, oneplus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.55-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display and is the first flat 120Hz display ever to earn an A+ rating from DisplayMate.

The device is equipped with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform with a Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The quad-camera system includes a 48MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and dedicated macro and monochrome lenses, letting users enjoy studio-level photography on the go.

The 123-degree ultra-wide lens on the OnePlus 8T 5G aims to provides a new perspective for framing shots so users can confidently capture vast landscapes, expansive architecture and other wide-angle subjects in full view.

There is also a 16MP camera on the front.

Not only is the OnePlus 8T 5G the first OnePlus device to come with the latest version of OnePlus operating system, OxygenOS 11, right out of the box – it is also the first global smartphone not manufactured by Google to launch with Android 11.

The device houses a 4500mAh battery and comes with Warp Charge 65.