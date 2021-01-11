OnePlus India launches fitness band via website and Amazon

The IP68 water resistant band is designed to be incredibly power-efficient and lasts for two weeks on one charge.

OnePlus launched its OnePlus Band in India on Monday, with early access sale to start from 9 am on January 12 on the OnePlus official website. The new fitness band by the company is also available on amazon.com from January 13.

This fitness band offers you three distinctive colour ways which can be paired up with any occasion. It even measures your blood oxygen levels and your overall health and well being. The IP68 water resistant band is designed to be incredibly power-efficient and lasts for two weeks on one charge.

It tracks the light and deep sleep with which you can understand your sleep quality. You can connect to 13 different exercise modes which even includes yoga, cricket, fat-burn running, cycling, swimming and so on.

The 1.1 inch touch rectangular AMOLED display allows you to change the band face with different UI wallpapers, out of the box or by creating something new from your photo gallery.

OnePlus Band comes for Rs.2,499 and you can get notified through Amazon when the sale starts.

