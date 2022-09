Online application for TSPSC Grade-I post opens from September 8

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

TSPSC will be receiving online applications for recruitment to the posts of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare department from September 8, 2022.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will be receiving online applications for recruitment to the posts of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare department from Thursday.

The last date for submitting application forms is 5 pm on September 29. Applications can be submitted on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.