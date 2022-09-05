TSPSC issues notification for recruitment of Women and Child Welfare officers

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:56 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday issued a notification for recruitment to 23 vacancies of Women and Child Welfare Officers including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and Manager of Ware House in the Women Development and Child Welfare department.

Online applications have been invited from qualified candidates through the proforma application which will be made available on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/. Applications can be submitted from September 13 to October 10.