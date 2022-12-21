Online festive shopping made easy with lifetime free credit cards

A lifetime free credit card could be one of the best financial instruments you could utilise. Such cards essentially do not require any joining fee or any extra annual charges required to keep the credit card active.

Hyderabad: The festive season is at its height and celebrations are just around the corner. This entails a great deal of shopping and gifting which could be very time and money-consuming. Hence, to

the rescue comes the lifetime free credit card.

Benefits of Using a Lifetime Free Credit Card

Lifetime free credit cards could provide you with a colossal set of benefits that include

discounts, rewards, vouchers, cashbacks and additional privileges that could help you heighten

the joy that this festive season brings. These benefits are as follows.

● Free Lifetime Access

You can get free access to using this credit card without the burden of any annual fees or even

a joining fee for that matter. You don’t need to continue paying for the credit card to keep it

active.

● Discounts and Cashbacks

Lifetime free credit cards can bring you various kinds of discounts for all kinds of purchases,

right from dining experiences to buying electronics. Discount rates could start at a bar as high

as 15% for various consumer experiences and cashbacks could go as high as ₹2,000 and

more.

● Vouchers and Rewards

Such credit cards could help you win reward points for every purchase you make. Additionally,

some free lifetime credit cards could bring you thousands of reward points for every year you use the credit card. Furthermore, rewards points could be redeemed for vouchers that could

help you purchase the best of products during this festive season.

● Additional Privileges

Free lifetime credit cards help you access special privileges that would otherwise be

inaccessible due to how expensive they usually are. You could get access to global luxe brands,

airport privileges, golf clubs and courses, etc.

Top 7 Lifetime Free Credit Cards You Can Use

Following are 7 amazing lifetime free credit cards you could sign-up for to enjoy various

discounts, cashbacks and extra privileges this festive season for guilt-free shopping.

● Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card

The Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card is a co-branded card, affiliated with the online-market giant

Amazon and ICICI Bank. This lifetime free credit card does not ask for any joining fees. You can

get unlimited cashbacks of up to 5% along with a fuel surcharge waiver of up to 1%.

Additionally, you could get up to a 15% discount across 200 restaurants.

● Axis Bank Select Credit Card

The Axis Bank Select Credit Card can give you the joy of winning a ₹2,000 voucher at the first

purchase you make within 90 days of card activation. You can win 10 EDGE rewards points for

every ₹200 that you spend with the card. Additionally, you may utilise concierge privileges on

flight bookings, gift deliveries and restaurant dining.

● SBI Card Unnati

This credit card brings a fuel surcharge waiver of up to 1% for every fuel-filling transaction

between ₹500 to ₹3,000. You can also utilise the add-on facility to help your family jump abroad

the benefits of the SBI Card Unnati. What’s even better is that every ₹100 you spend will bring

you 1 reward point and an accumulated set of reward points can be redeemed for a plethora of

benefits.

● Axis Insta Easy Credit Card

The Axis Insta Easy Credit Card levies zero joining charges and zero annual fees. This credit

card can offer you a credit limit of up to ₹25 Lakhs and it also allows you to be able to withdraw

100% of your card limit. Domestically, every ₹200 you spend will deposit 6 points while

internationally, every ₹200 purchase would equate to 12 points.

● IndusInd Bank Platinum Card

A joining gift for you, should you choose the IndusInd Bank Platinum Card, would be a plethora

of luxe vouchers for discounts at restaurants, access to luxury brand shopping, hotel

reservations, etc. You may also access free golf lessons from expert golf-players and

complimentary access to golf clubs and courses. You can also win vouchers to shop at various

online stores such as Amazon, Flipkart, etc.

● ICICI Bank Platinum Chip Credit Card

This festive season, a vacation seems likely and you could use this credit card to travel, shop,

make hotel reservations and dining. You could get discounts starting at 15% for culinary

experiences at 2,500 restaurants across the country. Furthermore, every retail purchase of ₹100

can win you rewards points and these reward points can help you access the best shopping

experiences.

● HSBC Visa Platinum Card

This lifetime free credit card could help you plenty with discounts and vouchers you could use at

Amazon, BookMyShow and various other online purchasing platforms. The reward points you

earn through the purchases you make can be accumulated, allowing you to redeem those

points for online shopping.

The lifetime free credit card does not require much from you when it comes to eligibility or

documentation. This credit card is known famously for just how much it gives you in the form of

benefits rather than stressing you terribly with nitty-gritty and heavy paperwork. The festive

season can only be all the more bejewelled and lustrous with the help of such credit cards that

help you treat your loved ones with beautiful gifts and yourself with discounts, cashbacks,

rewards, vouchers and so much more!