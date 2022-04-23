Online fraudsters impersonate collectors, target officials in Adilabad

Published Date - 08:14 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

A screen shot of the chatting between a fraudster and district fisheries officer Sambhashiva Rao recently.

Adilabad: Online fraudsters are now targeting officials of various departments by impersonating none other than Collectors of erstwhile Adilabad district on the popular instant messaging application, which is used for communication relating to day-to-day meetings and official events. They are easily duping the authorities with the help of DPs of the heads of the district administration mechanism.

“Hello Sambashiva, how are you doing? Where are you at the moment? There is something I need you to please do for me urgently as I am currently attending a very crucial meeting with limited phone calls. By any chance, are you by any chance familiar with the Amazon gift cards?” an online fraudster asked Kumram Bheem Asifabad District Fisheries Officer a few days back.

Fortunately, the district fisheries officer realized that the sender was a cheat as he grew suspicious of the latter, considering recent instances. He did not transfer either funds or gift coupons. But some other gullible officials are easily falling prey to the fraudsters after noticing the photographs of Collectors as DPs in WhatsApp accounts.

For instance, a doctor of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (RIMS)-Adilabad responded to a similar request sent from a WhatsApp number which had the DP of Collector Sikta Patnaik. He purchased 15 E-gift coupons worth Rs 10,000 each on Amazon and sent them to the impersonator. He lost Rs 30,000 when the conman used three coupons. He, however, managed to prevent further damage by approaching officials of her camp office.

Three Tahsildars or Mandal Revenue Officers received a similar request in the name of Collector Sikta Patnaik when she was convening a review meeting with them in Adilabad on Thursday. They immediately brought the request to her notice. She suggested the officials not transfer funds to such fake requests. A case was registered under 419 of IPC and 66 D of IT Act based on a complaint received from Sandhya Rani, one of the three Tahsildars.

Adilabad Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy requested the government officials to be cautious of cheating by online fraudsters. He advised them not to respond to requests made using the photographs of district authorities. He told them to report the offence to toll free number 1930. Steps would be taken to retrieve the funds by freezing accounts, he added.

