Online trading: Two held for duping man of Rs 5.40 cr in Hyderabad

The arrested persons Rampilla Konda Rao and Rampilla Chandrasekhar Azad, both Directors of M/s Ricky Software Tech Private Limited lured victims through social media to invest in the online trading, said Shikha Goel, Director TGCSB.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 09:09 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrested two persons who allegedly duped a man of Rs.5.40 crore on pretext of investment in online trading.

On a complaint from the victim who was duped by the fraudsters, the police registered a case and caught Konda Rao and Chandrasekhar Azad. The police seized mobile phone, PAN card, GST registration certificate, and some documents from them.