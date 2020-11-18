Oorja to set up manufacturing unit in Telangana

The proposed unit will see an investment ranging Rs 50-100 crore in about two years, said Madhusudhan Rao, Founder and MD of Oorja Cleantech

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Oorja Cleantech, which is into providing heating and cooling solutions to industries and commercial places, plans to set up a new manufacturing unit near FabCity to make pipes and radiant cooling baffles.

The proposed unit will see an investment ranging Rs 50-100 crore in about two years, said Madhusudhan Rao, Founder and MD of Oorja Cleantech.

Some part of the material required is now manufactured at Cherlapally and some is secured from OEMs in Germany. Radiant cooling baffle can deliver cooling (of one tonne capacity) for every about 300 sqft. Cost of this installation will work out to 200-300 per sqft for large commercial projects, he said.

“We embed pipes while construction or use radiant baffles, which are like false ceiling panels. We use treated water to flush the heat out of the building,” he said adding that the power use reduces by 30 to 90 per cent, depending on the module adopted.

India’s electricity consumption for cooling is set to increase from the current 25 GW (accounting for about two per cent of the global cooling market) to nearly 850 GW (accounting for t25 to 30 per cent of the global demand) in 30 years. India’s current power generation capacity now is a little less than 400 GW.

It implemented its solution for a hostel at Raipur as installing spilt ACs is not viable. “We want to use this in commercial buildings too and we are talking to some developers to implement this,” he said adding that the concept is in its infancy.

In case where water is used to cool the structure, it will need about six litre per hour per tonne capacity of cooling. In this case, the power demand is cut by about 90 per cent but the comfort level is not the same as temperature is about 26 deg to 30 deg, which is still comfortable when compared to outside temperature of above 40 deg. Both these solutions intended for different markets, he said.

“A premium apartment will need 6 to 8 tonne cooling capacity. For an apartment of 300 units, we will need 2.4 MW connected load. Since all of that is not operated at the same time, there is a lot unnecessary capacity that is locked in. But if we use a central system, the electrical capacity drops significantly,” he said.

