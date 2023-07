Open Theatre Experience In Hyderabad | Sunset Cinema Club

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:42 AM, Sat - 1 July 23

Today, we will be knowing more about this latest and unique way of watching a film in Hyderabad.

Watching a movie in this space is different. No confines of the theatre walls, no re-circulated air, and no struggle to adjust in the cramped seats. And one can have this different experience at the Sunset Cinema Club located at One Golf Brewery in the Financial District.