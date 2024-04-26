Hyderabad: City Nature Challenge from April 26-29

Utilizing free mobile applications like iNaturalist, participants are encouraged to photograph wild plants, animals, fungi, other surroundings. The challenge will conclude on April 29.

26 April 2024

Hyderabad: The annual City Nature Challenge (CNC) commenced on Friday, drawing participation from 675 cities spanning seven continents. This global event serves as a rallying call for citizens, nature enthusiasts, scientists, and individuals of all ages and educational backgrounds to exolore nature. Utilizing free mobile applications like iNaturalist, participants are encouraged to photograph wild plants, animals, fungi, other surroundings. The challenge will conclude on April 29.

From April 30 to May 5, online communities will come together to collaborate on identifying species captured during the challenge. The total number of observations and highlights from around the world to be announced on May 6.

Notably, last year marked Hyderabad’s debut in the CNC, where it made an impressive mark by securing the 12th position globally and claiming the top spot among Indian cities out of 33 participants. For those interested to join this global initiative, participation is open to individuals worldwide. Individuals can check https://www.citynaturechallenge.org/ for further details.