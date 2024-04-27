Hyderabad: ISRO employee arrested for job fraud

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 April 2024, 02:59 PM

Hyderabad: An employee working in the prestigious Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was arrested on charges of cheating a job aspirant to the tune of Rs 20 lakh promising job in the organisation at Kacheguda on Friday.

The suspect Yedukondalu (35), from Moti Nagar currently working as a senior technical assistant with ISRO had promised Krishna Rao, a resident of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh to provide him job at his workplace and demanded Rs 20 lakh for the same.

Police said Krishna Rao, who was in search of job believed Yedukondalu and his offer to help him in the recruitment process, handed over the money in installments.

However, even after several months, there was no response from Krishna Rao on the job promise. Moreover, he did not even return the money. Realising he was cheated; Krishna Rao approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Based on a complaint, the Kacheguda police booked a case and arrested Yedukondalu. He was further remanded in judicial custody.