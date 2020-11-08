Open Yadadri temple in three months: KCR

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of construction work on the Yadadri temple.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed officials to expedite the construction of the prestigious Yadadri temple in order to throw it open for public within the next two-three months. He wanted the temple surroundings to be developed to signify devotion, peace and serenity.

At a high-level meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of construction work on the Yadadri temple. He stated that the temple was being developed as one of the most prestigious temples in the country and devotees across the world were eagerly awaiting its opening. “The State government has been releasing necessary funds for the temple construction at regular intervals and hence, the works should be accelerated accordingly. The authorities should step up their efforts to open the temple in another two to three months,” he declared.

Apart from the Yadadri temple complex, Chandrashekhar Rao also discussed the progress of various structures like the temple town, cottages and bus stand. He instructed the officials on various aspects to be considered for beautification and landscaping works in and around Yadadri. He also discussed development of the bus routes to the hilltop, VIP car parking, Kalyana Katta, Pushkarini Ghats, Brahmotsava and Kalyana mandapams, besides police outpost, Annaprasadam complex, shopping complex and other construction works. He asked the officials to deploy experienced sculptors who worked at temples like Ayodhya and Akshardham for finetuning the construction work, including construction of the Queue complex.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister allocated seven acres of land for construction of the RTC bus stand near the Yadadri Gutta as the existing RTC depot land was being used for the temple complex construction. He instructed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar to construct the bus stand in coordination with the Roads and Buildings department. He also wanted a parking lot to be developed in about 11 acres to accommodate more than 3,000 four-wheelers. He suggested constructing the food courts that serve only vegetarian dishes covering South Indian, North Indian and also international cuisines.

Due to its proximity to Hyderabad, Rao opined that both domestic and international tourists visiting Hyderabad, might be keen to visit Yadadri as well. He insisted that all the works pertaining to the Yadadri temple should reflect the spirituality and devotion of the place. He wanted the authorities to develop greenary at all vacant lands available by planting saplings of neem, peepal, silver oak and other massive tree varieties. The beautification of Gandi Cheruvu tank near Yadadri will be taken up to organise the annual Brahmotsavams and Theppotsavams.

The Chief Minister wanted the authorities to develop 250 donor cottages with unique designs for every 50 cottages. He also enquired about designs for the Presidential suite and suggested that accommodation at the temple town should be made affordable even for common man. He wanted a huge stadium to be planned in 90 acres land to organise religious and spiritual discourses for the devotees. He wanted the temple’s Vimana Gopuram to be covered with gold and also instructed the District Collector to accelerate the ring road works.

