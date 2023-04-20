‘Operation Eagle’, the greatest aerial rescue mission takes off this Summer in 3D

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:27 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Hyderabad: It’s time for some adrenaline-pumping action – only this time it’s all in the air, literally. Inspired by incredibly high-octane true events, here’s a rescue mission like no other. Wakaoo Films presents ‘Operation Eagle’, in association with Shimla Talkies.

A bunch of tourists get trapped 5,000 feet above the ground when their cable car malfunctions. Time is limited at their disposal; the location is remote in the middle of snow-capped mountains; any kind of help is days away. The clock is ticking as the weather plays truant and the cable car continues to slip. Their only hope is one unassuming hero who won’t stop at anything to keep them alive. He will dare nature; he will break all rules; he will achieve the impossible.

‘Operation Eagle’ is the story that redefines human strength, spirit and commitment – with spectacular action in the skies, never seen before on the silver screen. This incredible story is penned by the award-winning, acclaimed writer Saiwyn Quadras (‘Mary Kom’, ‘Neerja’, ‘Parmanu’ and ‘Maidaan’) along with Vishal Kapoor (‘Attack’ and ‘Lootere’). It is directed by Ashish R Mohan and produced by Wakaoo Films (Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl) in association with Shimla Talkies (Ashish R Mohan, Saiwyn Quadras).

To be shot in 3D, the film will have a renowned international team for the stunts – with a major part of the action to be shot in Abu Dhabi, Cape Town and India. The lead actor, along with the rest of the cast, will be announced in the next few days.

Says Ashish R Mohan, “We have been working on this film for the last 4-5 years. Now that the prep is done, we’re very excited to start. I can confidently say that ‘Operation Eagle’ is going to be the most thrilling cinematic experience you’ve ever witnessed.”

The operation begins in summer 2023 when the film goes on floors.