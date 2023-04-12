Anchor Suma arrested? Read the full story here

Anchor Suma is stuck in a police jeep with her hands cuffed. What happened to Suma? What wrong did she do? Or is this some promotional activity ? Read the full story

Hyderabad: Anchor Suma is undoubtedly the best host for television and many other events in Tollywood. There can’t be a film release in Telugu without Suma being involved in the promotions for the film. Suma’s interview with the film unit is one of the most important and anticipated promotional activities for the Telugu audience for any film with high expectations. Such a great talent is stuck in a police jeep now with her hands tied to the cuffs. What happened to Suma? What wrong did she do? Or is this some kind of promotional activity from the anchor? Read the full story.

Allari Naresh is playing a cop role in his next film, as we all know. The film is titled Ugram, and Naresh will be seen as CI Shiva. Vijay Kanakamedala directed the film. This is the second collaboration between Allari Naresh and Vijay Kanakamedala after the blockbuster success of Naandhi. So there are huge expectations around the film Ugram.

Ugram is going to be released in theatres on May 5. The makers of Ugram have already released an official teaser and a couple of songs from the film. They are all very impressive. The film’s trailer is also going to be released in the third week of April.

Meanwhile, the makers of Ugram started another promotional activity in a unique way. They arranged an interview between Suma and Allari Naresh in a police jeep.

The makers of Ugram created a sort of interest in the audience with this kind of promotional activity. This is the first of its kind in Tollywood in recent times. The makers released a promo for today. The full interview video will be released tomorrow at 11:07 AM.

Ugram is produced by Shine Screens. Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are the producers.

