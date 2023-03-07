Meter is a highly energetic commercial movie: Kiran Abbavaram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:58 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Kiran Abbavaram’s upcoming release, Meter, has started making some sound in Tollywood. The film has been set to be released for the summer on April 7 in competition with Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura at the box office. The makers of Meter released the official teaser for the film this evening.

The Meter teaser has all the elements of proper commercial cinema, and this is going to be a perfect launch for young actor Kiran Abbavaram in the mass zone. The makers conducted a teaser launch event today in Hyderabad, and a huge crowd gathered for the event.

With the energetic youth and their hungama, the teaser launch event was a huge success. Kiran Abbavaram revealed a few interesting things about the film Meter at the event.

Firstly, Kiran Abbavaram thanked the producer Cherry and the director Ramesh Kaduri for their strong belief in him despite his current market value. Meter teaser has a grand look and satisfies the mass pulse of the Telugu audience. The makers targeted the same, and they achieved it today.

Kiran Abbavaram said at the teaser launch event that he grew up enjoying and celebrating the mass movies of Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna in theatres. He added that Meter belongs to one such category and guaranteed the audience that the film will satisfy them with high energy and commercial values.

It is evident from the teaser for Meter that Kiran Abbavaram grabbed another blockbuster at the box office. The Telugu audience surely needs a mass movie for summer, and Kiran Abbavaram is going to deliver the same.