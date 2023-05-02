Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Operation Kaveri: Rescuing Indians From Sudan | Indian Government

India has launched its rescue initiative codenamed ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate thousands of Indians who are stuck in the crisis-affected areas of Sudan. According to the Union Government, over 1300 Indians have already been evacuated. Officials say 31 people hailing from Telangana have returned to their native places safely. Watch:

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:30 PM, Tue - 2 May 23
