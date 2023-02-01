Operation Smile: Telangana police rescue 2,814 children in January

The police teams (one SI and four constables including one women officer), were formed in each sub-division comprising 753 police with other departments to rescue the children.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A boy who went missing from Mysore in Karnataka in the year 2017 and was staying at a child care institution in Nalgonda, finally reunited with his family, thanks to the efforts of the Telangana State Police.

Under Operation Smile-IX conducted during the month of January, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Nalgonda came across the boy who has been staying at a child care institution for the last six years. The police team on verification with nearby Aadhaar centre found his details enrolled and correlating the same with details of his parent in the Aadhaar enrollment, traced the family and handed over the boy.

In another instance, a girl who went missing from Nampally in the city was traced and returned to the family. A 15 year old girl who left an orphanage home was also traced and handed over to the Falaknuma located orphanage. Similarly, a team of police traced a 16 year-old who left home without intimation to his parents in Parkal, Warangal, was traced and brought back home.

For the Operation Smile-IX conducted in the State in January, police teams (one SI and four constables including one women officer), were formed in each sub-division comprising 753 police personnel, and coordinated with the Women Development and Child Welfare Department, Labour, Health, Child Welfare Committees (CWC), District Child Protection Units and NGOs.

Operation Smile:

* Children rescued – 2,814 (Boys – 2,421, Girls- 393)

* Children restored to parents/ guardians – 2,467 (Boys–2,163, Girls-304)

* Children admitted in rescue homes –347 ( Boys–258, Girls -89)

* Street children rescued – 161 (Boys-142, Girls-19)

* Children rescued from Child /Bonded Labour -1,401 (Boys-1,289, Girls-112)

* Children rescued from brick kilns – 203 (Boys-122, Girls-81)

* Children rescued from begging –119 (Boys-61, Girls-58)

* Children rescued from industries/ employments – 930 (Boys-807,Girls-123)