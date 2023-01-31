Kanti Velugu, blessing for unemployed youth

A visit to the City Central Library, Ashok Nagar brought to the fore, the difficulties faced by students due to poor vision

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:22 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: The ongoing Kanti Velugu scheme is proving to be a boon for unemployed youth and youngsters from economically weaker sections who are preparing for Group exams and suffer from poor vision.

A visit to the City Central Library, Ashok Nagar brought to the fore, the difficulties faced by students due to poor vision. When asked, V Venkatesh Naik from a remote tribal hamlet of Mahboobnagar district said that he had the problem of tears rolling from his eyes while studying. Hailing from a poor agricultural family, he could not afford to visit a private doctor for his problem of short sight. Recently, he was informed by his parents that the Kanti Velugu camp was being organised in his village. He reached his village and went to the camp where the doctors tested him and provided him reading glasses at free of cost on the same day.

With the help of reading glasses, his problem of tears rolling from his eyes subsided and he is now in a position to concentrate on his studies. A happy Venkatesh Naik thanked the Chief Minister for launching the Kanti Velugu programme which has not only provided eyesight to him but also made him aim for a better life for himself.

Venkatesh Naik is not the only one from the state to be benefitted by the Kanti Velugu scheme. Thousands of youth attending colleges and applying for competitive exams and who were suffering from problem of poor vision and other sight related disorders are being treated by the government at free of cost at the Kanti Velugu centres across the State.