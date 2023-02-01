Property Tax: GHMC to take action against property owners for fraudulent entries

Action will also be taken against people who enter fraudulent entries in the Property Tax Self Assessment application

By Nabinder Bommala Updated On - 07:19 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to crack the whip on the persons who have submitted/ uploaded invalid documents like notaries to generate Property Tax Identification Numbers (PTINs) and made their notary property, a registered one.

Action would also be initiated against the property owners who enter fraudulent entries in the ‘Property Tax Self Assessment’ application to reduce the property tax amount generated online. Till date, 300 PTINs have been blocked and GHMC Commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioners to file FIRs against people who submit/ upload invalid documents like notaries to generate PTINs.

“Action will also be taken against people who enter fraudulent entries in the Property Tax Self Assessment application,” said a GHMC official.

There have been cases where some have already submitted notaries and generated PTINs making their ‘notary property’ a registered one and some property owners have entered less plinth area, mentioned the commercial property as residential, and entered other fraudulent entries to reduce the amount of property tax that is generated online.

To fix all these issues, besides initiating action, the GHMC has invited tenders for the supply, implementation, and maintenance of the ‘Property Tax Intelligence System’.

Under this exercise, the selected agency would submit a report to the corporation regarding the loopholes in the existing property tax system/module. Based on their report, corrections and changes would be made in the entire system including ‘Property Tax Self Assessment’ application.

This new system would also be used to re-assess the existing properties and correct the entries uploaded in the GHMC database and the exercise would increase the revenue of the corporation by putting an end to the fraudulent entries, said officials of the corporation.

“Through this Property Tax Intelligence System, wrong entries including plinth area, unit rate will be corrected and the issues that have been denting its revenue since years will be rectified. This system will be implemented after the State government’s approval,” said a GHMC official.