Opinion: Leadership without self-centering

Minimalistic leadership creates a sense of belonging, leading to increased motivation and a shared commitment to goals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 11:56 PM

By Viiveck Verma

Leaders tend to occupy a dominant space in our public discourses, whether or not they actively aim for it. Owing to their centrality in their respective domains, this predominance seems inevitable. Yet, it is important to note that this significance is accorded by others and not assumed by the leaders themselves.

In fact, heedless self-centering, self-promoting and propagandist leaders end up unleashing a counterproductive maximalism, where the spirit to lead is overwhelmed by the greed of personal gain and clout. This, needless to say, makes for ineffective and shallow leadership which may cause the organisation and its networks to be negatively impacted and disintegrate in the long run. We need to fashion an alternative to maximalist self-gratifying leadership models. A more inclusive and collaborative approach often fosters creativity, diversity of thought and better decision-making, and this can be actualised in paradigms of minimalistic leadership where the leaders do not centre themselves. Let us explore this in detail.

Leadership Qualities

It is conceptually significant to note that not all self-promoting leaders are inherently greedy or necessarily bad. Leadership qualities vary based on the context and it is essential to evaluate individuals based on their actions, values and impact rather than a single trait. The problem arises when maximalist leaders tend to be rigid or authoritative, potentially stifling innovation and discouraging open communication. Such leadership, characterised by an individual exerting strong control, making decisions without much input and putting oneself at the centre for applause can lead to a lack of creativity, since when leaders exclusively dictate, they may miss out on valuable insights and ideas from team members.

Imagine an office where the boss does all the talking and practices stringent control over employees, or a classroom where the teacher makes concepts difficult to intimidate students and self-pedestalise as an intellectual authority figure. The welfare of the employees and the students in these circumstances obviously becomes peripheral in such circumstances and their potential remains unharnessed.

Minimalistic Leadership

Embracing alternative leadership styles, therefore, can promote adaptability, employee engagement and a healthier work environment. To this end, minimalist leadership without self-centring is crucial for fostering a positive and productive work culture. When leaders are present only for necessary things and do not micro-manage and when prioritise the needs and well-being of their team over personal interests, it cultivates a culture of trust, collaboration and innovation. Minimalistic leadership, characterised by simplicity, clarity and a focus on essentials, can be remarkably brilliant in its effectiveness. This leadership style prioritises streamlined processes, clear communication and a strategic approach, fostering a work environment that thrives on efficiency, adaptability and innovation.

Within the folds of this capacious leadership approach, leaders can actively listen to their team members, valuing their multiple viewpoints, rather than imposing a singular order. This inclusivity not only makes employees feel heard and respected but also encourages diverse ideas and creativity. By putting the team first, leaders create a sense of belonging, leading to increased motivation and a shared commitment to organisational goals.

Additionally, such leaders demonstrate empathy and understanding, recognising the individual strengths and challenges of team members. This compassionate approach builds strong relationships and fosters a supportive environment where employees feel comfortable seeking guidance and expressing their concerns. Consequently, this open communication promotes problem-solving and ensures that issues are addressed promptly, preventing them from escalating.

In terms of organisational performance, leaders who follow this approach often inspire loyalty and commitment from their team. After all, employees are more likely to go the extra mile when they feel supported and valued, leading to enhanced productivity and efficiency. This dedication can also translate into boosted customer satisfaction, as motivated teams are more likely to deliver exceptional service. Furthermore, this kind of leadership contributes to long-term organisational success. Leaders who prioritise the collective goals of the team over personal recognition or short-term gains are more likely to make strategic decisions that benefit the organisation in the long run. This forward-thinking approach is essential for navigating complex business landscapes and ensuring sustained growth.

Clear Framework

Minimalistic leadership eliminates unnecessary complexities by removing personal egos from professional equations and working for swift resolution of problems. By stripping away redundant procedures and focusing on essential tasks, such focused leaders can create a straightforward and easily understandable framework. This clarity can help team members stay focused on key objectives, reducing confusion and enhancing overall productivity.

Since communication under this approach is not about dominating or subduing others or playing with their egos, it can distil complex messages into clear and concise information. This simplicity can potently ensure that everyone in the team understands the goals and expectations, fostering a shared vision. This streamlined communication minimises the risk of misunderstandings and encourages a cohesive work environment.

Similarly, in terms of decision-making, minimalistic leaders prioritise what truly matters over what matters to them. They avoid getting bogged down by unnecessary details and focus on the critical factors that impact the success of the organisation. This strategic decision-making approach enables quick and effective responses to challenges, contributing to the organisation’s agility and resilience. Finally, minimalistic leadership is inherently adaptable. By avoiding unnecessary rules and structures or modes of control, leaders can create a flexible environment where the team can respond promptly to changing circumstances. This adaptability is crucial in today’s dynamic business landscape, allowing organisations to navigate uncertainties with ease.

In conclusion, minimalistic leadership without self-centring is a cornerstone of a thriving and resilient organisation. Its efficacy lies in its simplicity, clarity and strategic focus since it creates an environment that is efficient, adaptable and conducive to creativity, innovation and desire to propel collective missions forward.

The legacy of minimalist leaders, therefore, can be marked by lasting impact and result in organisational resilience, creating public importance for them as an honour extended by the people whose lives they have positively impacted. This legacy is evident in organisations that continue to thrive, adapt and remain relevant even after the leader has moved on. So, go ahead and script a new chapter in being a leader for this is the era of an empowered and empowering minimalism!

(The author is Founder & CEO, Upsurge Global, Advisor & Adjunct Professor, EThames College, and Strategic Advisor and Venture Partner, SilverNeedle Ventures)