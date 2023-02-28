Opinion: Marx and unpaid internships

Like Marx’s analogy of workers who held no power, interns too are stripped of any voice in the workplace

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Tue - 28 February 23

By Swara Shah, Moitrayee Das

There is no denying that today’s society is largely capitalistic. Whereas the growth and choices that capitalism brings cannot be ignored, it would be a grave mistake to overlook its disadvantages. Over time, some of the most imminent industries and businesses have been accused of exploitation and unfair practices in order to boost personal profits.

Interestingly, Karl Marx predicted and wrote about this several decades ago. The sociologist and philosopher touted how workers and labourers are exploited for their labour. What’s more, they are paid much lesser than the value of the goods they produce, while maximum profits reside with the owner. Hence, the work carried out is largely underpaid or unpaid.

Marx also highlighted how worker participation is rarely voluntary and culminates under conditions of forced labour. This compliant employment under long working and lack of freedom forms the basis of Marxist theory. Mainly, he acknowledged how this relationship between the bourgeoisie and the proletariat is unfair, coercive, and damaging.

Repackaged Capitalism

What’s surprising is that several decades later, capitalism has been repackaged and served us. We now have contemporary forms of unpaid labour relationships that are built upon similar tenets. Some of the biggest corporates and brands have been accused of exploiting, underpaying, and overworking their staff. Brands such as Amazon and H&M are notorious for their adverse employment practices and stories. In fact, ‘The Guardian’ also reported how H&M workers not meeting targets are met with physical and verbal harassment.

Unfortunately, these practices have also percolated down to students. High school, undergraduate and postgraduate students are rapidly being tied up in such detrimental relationships. In the contemporary world, a student looking for an internship is baited under the guise of being an intern, in return for absolutely nothing. Why is this so prominent?

Dilemma of Students

In today’s world, unpaid internships are publicised as a professional and brief opportunity to get to know the company culture and work environment. They are advertised as experiential and beneficial prospects before a student gets into the job market. Besides, students are made to believe that it will expand their knowledge base in their relevant sector and add to their curriculum vitae. At a time when the job market is arduous to crack and opportunities are scarce, internships can be a student’s big break. While all that may be true, there is a strong argument that suggests otherwise.

In the United States, up to 58% of all internships are unpaid. While this figure may vary globally, all studies affirm similar and dangerous numbers. A popular comment is that interns aren’t experienced and skilled enough, and hence don’t deserve the same pay as employees. However, the working hours, tasks, and daily responsibilities of interns suggest otherwise. Interns are still expected to clock in excessive working hours, finish the workload, and often take up extra work. Since this ordeal is so unregulated and uncategorised, interns often end up performing tasks that are absent from the misleading job descriptions.

Also, the laborious working hours seldom tend to overspill and affect their educational workload. Not only that, but frivolous goodies, vouchers, and ‘letters of recommendation’ are provided as remuneration. In cases in India where a stipend is provided, it ranges from a meagre Rs 5,000 to 8,000. Finally, it also creates a political and power hierarchy between the employee and the intern at the workplace. Like Marx’s analogy of workers who held no power, interns too are stripped of any voice in the workplace. Not only is this precarious, but it also opens interns up to racial, sexual, and other forms of discrimination. Due to them not being a formal employee, they are deprived of any grievance mechanisms too.

Who Gets To Intern?

The benefits of the same to businesses are innumerable. Ideally, a portion of the work that paid employees should take up is carried out for free. Interns are also smoothly rolled in as full-time employees, reducing any training costs. This also opens up questions about who secures internships. Only the rich and privileged can afford to give their time for ‘experience’ in return.

For those from a socio-economically depressed class, domineering student loans, costs of living, etc, stand in their way. Therefore, they cannot dream of the same luxuries. What’s more, paid internships are usually handed out more to white males. In India too, this accentuates the overarching systematic inequalities of caste, class and gender when looking for an internship. And this contributes incessantly to their detrimental mental health. Interestingly, paid interns essentially earn $50,000 more than unpaid interns when it comes to jobs.

As an undergraduate student of Psychology, finding internships is exceptionally hard. In the most bizarre way possible, some companies today expect interns to pay in order to secure the internship. It is imperative to question who is benefitting from these internships. Furthermore, every sector must have laws and legal regulatory bodies akin to what is necessitated for full-time employees. Unpaid internships must be called out for what they are: unparalleled exploitation.

In the end, unpaid internships persist and thrive due to the impending relationship between students and employers. The former need internships to grow, excel, and have it on their CV. The latter need it for exploitative and free labour. Is it not time to end this culture?