Opinion: New challenge to democracy

By Geetartha Pathak

Travelling to Kashmir and Ladakh recently we, a team of journalists, noted the famous crystal-blue sky and its glittering reflection on lakes in shining sunlight. This time surprisingly we experienced comparatively hot weather in Kashmir and unexpectedly in Ladakh. We also observed how several large glacial streams, once abundant, are now holding little ice and even running dry. Warmer air temperatures over the last few decades caused by rising carbon emissions and intensifying greenhouse gases have led to high rates of ice melting and evaporation.

Chronic Threats

Global warming and climate change have not only impacted economies, culture, social harmony and integrity, they bring many unpredictable challenges to many democracies. Chronic threats such as hunger, disease and repression as well as protection from sudden and harmful disruptions in the patterns of daily life are the results of climate change. Increased water stress caused by rising demand for safe water can cause social unrest and spark conflicts over the need for freshwater, agriculture, aquaculture and hydropower, especially between two or more neighbouring countries. Disruption of water supplies from aquifers, lakes and river basins shared by two or more countries caused by climate change may increase conflict between nations.

The disputes between India and neighbouring Bangladesh on the sharing of the Teesta water, construction of the Farakka barrage over river Ganga, Tipaimukh dam on the Barak River are constraining the relationship between the two countries. The recent devastating flood in Noakhali, Comilla and other districts of Bangladesh was attributed to the opening of a sluice gate at Dumbur dam over the Gumti river — about 120 km upstream of the Bangladesh border. Bangladesh media have been accusing India of “opening” the dam without prior intimation to Dhaka. Strongly denying reports, India in a statement said that “the catchment areas of Gumti river that flows through India and Bangladesh have witnessed the heaviest rains of this year over the last few days.”

Fragile Countries

The most politically and economically fragile countries across the globe are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. For example, Yemen, Mali, Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia, all of which are dealing with conflict, are also ranked among the most vulnerable to climate change. Unpredictable rainfall and extreme weather events may trigger competition for food and water; declining agricultural production can lead to a loss of income for a large segment of the population. Floods, storms, droughts and sea-level rise are already causing more than 20 million people to move to other areas in their countries and to neighbouring countries every year.

This year, a severe heat wave across India led to the death of more than 200 people and 25,000 others suffered from heatstroke. On 30 July, heavy rains caused massive landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad. The disaster was one of the deadliest in Kerala’s history, with reports of over 336 fatalities, 397 injuries and 78 people missing. Deforestation, seismic sensitivity, poor building construction, and above all global warming have been identified as causes of the disaster. On 16 July, a landslide in Ankola of Karnataka, caused by construction work and heavy rains, resulted in at least eight deaths, with three missing in the debris or nearby Gangavalli River. Heavy floods in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh caused many deaths, displacement and loss of crops. Flood and landslide in Himachal Pradesh killed 31 people and left 33 missing.

Economic Inequalities

Climate change increases economic inequalities and causes more people to fall into poverty. A World Bank report estimated that an additional 68-135 million people could be pushed into poverty by 2030 because of climate change. As many as 783 million people are facing chronic hunger today. A global temperature increase of 2 degrees C would push an additional 189 million people into hunger. On the other hand, donors are often less likely to invest in highly climatically vulnerable regions, creating a cycle of inequity and widening the gap. The cumulative effects of frequent droughts, unpredictable rainfall and desertification have undermined the capacity of communities to plan and sustain their livelihood.

Climate change hits more women than their male counterparts as they are often responsible for providing water and fuel for households. When women and girls must go further from home in search of water, they are at an increased risk of sexual violence. It also decreases their ability to pursue paid work and opportunities to stay enrolled in school.

Notwithstanding the claim of the BJP government at the Centre of taking some monumental steps for the conservation of forests and wildlife, environmental observer groups have criticised the government for diluting many environmental and forest conservation laws to benefit the big capitals. Many laws and policies, including the protections under the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, Mines and Minerals Act, 2023, and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, were changed to benefit big private industries.

Redefining Forests

The Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, was amended, including the exemption of public consultation before granting clearances, that benefitted big industries which will cause unsustainable development. The Mines and Minerals Act, in 2023, was amended providing mining clearances and licences for giving more opportunities to big businesses. Massive mining operations are carried out in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand affecting the rights of the Adivasis there and destroying pristine forests. There was an attempt to change the definition of forests by amending the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, in 2023, which could have been detrimental to several forest areas. Fortunately, the Supreme Court’s intervention foiled this attempt. Environmental activists were arrested, intimidated and attacked under the Modi government’s rule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while delivering the keynote address at the United Nations High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land Degradation and Drought on June 15, 2021, claimed that India’s forest cover had increased by 3 million or 30 lakh hectares in the last decade. However, the forest cover, according to the India State of Forest Report 2019 (ISFR) 2019, is 71.22 million hectares and in ISFR 2009, it was 69.08 million hectares — a difference of 2.14 million hectares or 21.4 lakh hectares, which is not at all what Modi claimed.

Some countries have undertaken commanding initiatives to combat the onslaught of climate change. For example, in Africa’s Sahel region, where livelihoods have been threatened by rapidly rising temperatures, droughts and floods, a Great Green Wall of vegetation to counter desertification has restored almost 18 million hectares of degraded land and is aiming to restore 100 million hectares, sequester 250 million tonnes of carbon and create 10 million jobs by 2030. India can take such environmental initiatives to combat poverty and inequality by growing employment.

India being the largest democracy of the world cannot afford to ignore formulating a comprehensive environment and conservation policy. Democracy brings critical advantages in formulating effective climate policy. Parliaments which can hold governments to account, people’s participation, independent media and engagement by civil society organisations in policymaking only can ensure climate justice.

(The author is a senior journalist from Assam)