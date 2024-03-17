Opinion: The Living Young

Their physical movements, intellectual pursuits, however slow, turn the passage of time into a lively pastime

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 11:58 PM

By B Maria Kumar

If you ever have the privilege of encountering Dr Jwannes Reddy, a medical doctor practising in a small town about 250 kilometre away from Hyderabad, prepare to challenge the findings of the renowned medical journal, ‘The Lancet Public Health’, which boldly asserts that Indians age faster than the folks living in Japan or Switzerland.

The study indicates that even though life expectancy in India has risen, individuals around 50 years old experience the same ageing process as the 76-year-olds in Japan, insinuating that Indians often appear older than their actual age.

However, at 72 years of age, Dr Reddy defies such inferences and expectations with his youthful demeanour, radiant aura, remarkable agility and optimistic dynamism; looking like someone in his late forties.

Dr Reddy’s Prescription

A few days ago, I had the pleasure of reconnecting with him in his hometown after a prolonged absence.

The initial impression he left upon me, after a substantial period of time, was one of astonishment at how much younger he appeared. While being six years his junior at the same school we attended decades ago, I had always thought of him as older, not just age-wise but otherwise too. It’s a curious twist of fate that, in our intermittent crossings, I now appear more aged than my esteemed senior. This observation struck me profoundly, highlighting the invaluable lessons I’ve missed out on by failing to learn from him over the years.

As we engaged in conversation over lunch at his house, I found myself immersed in a wealth of knowledge through his captivating anecdotes and the scientific tidbits he shared. Apart from adhering to a regular exercise regimen, he meticulously follows a disciplined diet, keeping an eye on up-to-date research being published in health magazines like Plos One. According to him, controlling the portions of certain foods, particularly refined carbohydrates, could enhance facial attractiveness. His commitment to wholesome well-being included regular swims in a pristine village pond, ensuring the fluid movement of every muscle. Yet, his pursuit of youthful vitality extends beyond nutritional and physical aspects, encompassing various humanitarian activities. In the tapestry of life, the mystery of ageing youthfully remains veiled until we unravel its truths.

Understanding the underlying principles dissolves the enigma, bringing clarity akin to Dr Reddy’s admirable way of life. Later on, I am reminded of F Scott Fitzgerald’s unbelievable character Benjamin Button who ages backwards. Fitzgerald reportedly conceived his plot to show an antithetical perspective right out of the box when he came across Mark Twain’s sarcastic remark: ‘It is a pity that the best part of life comes at the beginning and the worst part at the end’. But life is life whether it is at its beginning or at its end. What generally matters is how healthily, happily and benevolently it has been lived.

Life as You See it

The perception of life varies across different dimensions —chronological, biological or mental — each shedding light on the facets of existence and essence. It is pertinent in this context to mention three immortal men of ancient mythologies, who embody the combinations of age, somatic calibre and psychological sparkle in varying proportions. One is Phaon, who looks young despite growing chronologically but his oldish mind doesn’t match his physical handsomeness.

Another character is Tithonus, a Trojan warrior who grows old not only chronologically and psychologically but also biologically. The third immortal is Markandeya who, in spite of being old chronologically, stays biologically and mentally young, standing out as a positive role model for humanity. Having discussed certain crucial factors that approximately constitute what is to be young, it can be envisaged that there could be two sets of people who fit the definition of being young in the present ageing world. The first are those who are young chronologically, biologically and mentally. They can be termed as ‘existing young (EY)’. The second are those who are old chronologically but are young biologically and mentally. They can be referred to as ‘living young (LY)’.

According to UN reports, the rate of population ageing in the 21st century will exceed that of the 20th century. In light of this, youth is regarded as a blessing for seniors who identify with the LY category. These people attribute their youthfulness among other things to replacing the idea of retirement with the spirit of rejuvenation. Their physical movements and intellectual endeavours, however slow they might be, turn the passage of time into a lively pastime.

Meaningfully Young

There are three primary guidelines that people of LY type embrace, whether intentionally or coincidentally, to keep themselves meaningfully young. The first one is the requirement on their part to appreciate the science of life. Comprehending and carrying out the tenets of physiological and environmental sciences are crucial for ensuring the safety of life. Once the foundation of existence is secure, attention can be directed towards realising the essence of life. This is where the art of life comes into play, steering individuals towards self-actualisation, the ultimate meaningful goal. The art of life covers a multitude of modalities, including safely enjoying freedom, making thoughtful choices, preemptively averting conflicts, and pursuing dreams with wisdom and compassion. These elements contribute to the rich fabric of a fulfilling life.

Furthermore, the concept of life management emerges as the third pillar, harmonising both scientific and artistic perspectives seamlessly. It involves striking a delicate balance between the structured approach of science and the nuanced understanding of art, leading to an integrated lifestyle. In retrospect, all these discernments encapsulate the zest of youthful living as aptly resonated in the timeless rendition of Bob Dylan’s song ‘Forever Young at Heart’.

(The author is IPS (Retd) and a winner of National Rajbhasha Gaurav Award for the year 2022-23)