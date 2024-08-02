Opinion: Wake-up call from Wayanad

Wayanad tragedy yet again calls for urgent restructuring of development strategies to better preserve the ecological integrity of these areas

3 August 2024

By P K Joshi

Landslides in Wayanad are part of a recurring pattern of disasters in Kerala, a State that has long been prone to such events. Notably, it suffered its most severe flood in over a century in 2018, which tragically resulted in the death of at least 489 people and displaced over a million to emergency shelters. Subsequent landslides in 2019, 2021 and 2022 continually challenged the State, highlighting the critical interplay between natural forces and regional development practices.

Repeated Warnings Kerala is known for its rich biodiversity, being a crucial part of the Western Ghats, a renowned biodiversity hotspot. However, this ecologically rich area is increasingly threatened by intense human activities such as overgrazing, rampant deforestation and mining. These pressures on the environment have not gone unnoticed. In 2011, the Madhav Gadgil report sounded an alarm about these ecological vulnerabilities, advocating for strict regulations on development activities to preserve the region’s eco-sensitivity. Following this, the High-Level Working Group (HLWG), also known as the Kasturirangan Committee in 2013, proposed a more balanced approach, although still emphasising significant restrictions, including a complete prohibition on mining and quarrying in protected zones.

A notable study by IIT Delhi highlighted that Wayanad falls under a ‘High to Very High’ risk category for landslides, recommending proactive evacuation measures to mitigate potential disasters.

According to the India State of Forest Report (2021), over half of the geographic area of the State is forested with one-third as recorded forest area, and a comparable portion consists of hills and mountains with slopes that exceed 10-15 degrees. Unfortunately, this verdant terrain is under threat due to the erosion of green cover for purposes such as tourism and infrastructure development, which has heightened the State’s susceptibility to landslides.

Ill-planned Development

The State’s approach to development has often been ill-planned and non-conservative, contributing to a significant increase in vulnerability. Since 2015, these practices have positioned the State as having the highest number of major landslides recorded in the country. Further emphasising this risk, the Landslide Atlas prepared by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) identifies Wayanad district as one of the top 15 regions most prone to such disasters. The districts of Idukki and Kottayam share comparable geographical features and face analogous risks. This situation calls for urgent re-evaluation and restructuring of land use and development strategies to better preserve the ecological integrity of these areas and safeguard the lives and properties of their residents.

The entire country, and indeed much of the world, has been experiencing erratic and above-average rainfall recently, a trend largely attributed to global climate change. Specifically, the Western Ghats have been particularly affected due to the warming of the Arabian Sea, which has led to the formation of deep cloud systems and thermodynamically unstable conditions. Recently, this region witnessed a cloudburst-like situation, with an extraordinary 372 mm of rainfall recorded over a 24-hour period.

In the early hours of July 30, the village of Mepaddi experienced a significant landslide, triggered by a combination of rock and soil slippage. By 4 am, similar phenomena struck areas such as Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha. These events resulted in widespread destruction, affecting thousands of lives, damaging infrastructure and resulting in the loss of hundreds of human lives (still counting). The excessive rainfall exacerbated the already fragile ecology of the region, despite prior warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) about the potential rain-induced landslides a few days before the tragedy occurred.

Although the State has a dedicated Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) that is aware of landslide hotspots, there appears to be a significant gap in understanding the potential paths these landslides might take, as well as a lack of a comprehensive landslide mitigation plan. This oversight highlights the urgent need for enhanced predictive and preventative strategies to better manage the geological vulnerabilities of the region and safeguard its inhabitants.

In the past, India predominantly relied on a reactive, rescue-centric approach to disasters. However, recent advancements have dramatically transformed its disaster response capabilities with the capacity to forecast events leading to disasters up to a week in advance. This state-of-the-art system places India among an elite group of four countries worldwide that can provide real-time updates on key natural phenomena, namely, rainfall, heatwaves, cyclones, storms and lightning.

For instance, the integration of improved Earth Observation systems and modelling techniques has enabled the accurate tracking and real-time reporting of cyclone landfalls. This critical information is promptly disseminated to affected areas and is also made available on various websites in advance paving the way for India to adopt a ‘zero casualty’ policy in disaster management. Using such available information and equipping vulnerable areas with a network of in-situ sensors can significantly enhance our ability to identify risks and develop protocols for disseminating warnings to the relevant stakeholders and the public.

These strategies must include creating both in-house emergency response teams and securing robust support from federal agencies, specifically tailored for scenarios. These measures should be integral components of comprehensive emergency response plans that are to be regularly reviewed, re-developed and practised. Additionally, these high-risk areas should be targeted for regular training sessions and drills to empower communities living in disaster-prone regions.

Land Use Regulations

Landscapes such as the Western Ghats and the Himalayas, known for their ecological sensitivity, require stringent land use regulations to promote sustainable practices. It is crucial to implement extra measures for reforestation and soil conservation in these fragile environments to mitigate the risks and disasters. Development projects in these areas must prioritise resilient infrastructure that incorporates an understanding of disaster-forming processes into the design of such projects.

Beyond engineering solutions, ecosystem-based approaches and nature-based solutions are vital for reinforcing slopes and stabilising the ground. Driving these initiatives forward will require a concerted effort to enhance research efforts that leverage state-of-the-art technology while also respecting and incorporating traditional knowledge systems. This dual approach will ensure that both community and state systems are well-equipped to handle the complexities of landslide management effectively.

Landscapes with inherent vulnerabilities are likely to experience more intense and frequent disturbances due to disruptions in biogeochemical cycles caused by global climate change. The recent experience at the Silkyara Bend–Barkot tunnel in the Himalayas serves as a compelling example, showcasing a post-disaster response model that successfully brought together all relevant management stakeholders to address the challenges posed by such events. Implementing integrated approaches as part of pre-disaster activities can significantly enhance our preparedness and response capabilities.

The conservation and management of the environment are crucial not only for the immediate benefits they provide but also for the long-term sustainability of these ecologically fragile and vulnerable regions. These events are the alarms nature is demonstrating its resilience and its capacity to rebound from human-induced stresses.

For humanity, the priority must be to safeguard lives while respecting and preserving the natural world, ensuring that our actions contribute to sustainable development and effective governance. This approach not only helps in managing immediate disaster risks but also contributes to building a resilient society that can thrive in harmony with its environment.

(The author is Professor with the School of Environmental Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Comments are personal opinion)