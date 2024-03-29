Woman found murdered in Katedan; Police investigate sexual assault

The victim who is yet to be identified was found dead with head injury amidst bushes by local residents who then informed the police on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 March 2024, 09:59 AM

Hyderabad: A woman was found murdered in a secluded spot at Katedan in Mailardevpally on Thursday night. Police were yet to ascertain whether she was sexually assaulted by the assailants and murdered.

The police reached the spot and the CLUES team and dog squad examined it.

“She is suspected to have been attacked with a boulder on her head leading to her death. We are probing from all possible angles including whether she was sexually assaulted before being murdered,” police said, adding local police stations were alerted.

CCTV footage from the surroundings and roads leading to the spot are being examined to get clues of the suspects.

The police are also investigating if she was murdered at the spot or killed elsewhere and the body dumped there. The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.