Oppn leaders owe their existence to CM KCR, says KTR

“Had it not been for Chandrashekhar Rao and the TRS, there would have been no Telangana units of the Congress and the BJP”, he said

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday castigated BJP and Congress leaders for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and asked them realise they are in positions of power only because of the battle waged by Chandrashekhar Rao that resulted in statehood for Telangana.

“Had it not been for Chandrashekhar Rao and the TRS, there would have been no Telangana units of the Congress and the BJP. They should also recall their position before the bifurcation of the State, when they had to stand with folded hands before leaders from the Andhra region,” the Minister said, adding that it was pathetic that the opposition leaders were using foul language against the Chief Minister without any consideration for his age or position.

Participating in the district TRS party workers meeting in Sircilla to mark the launch of the party membership drive, Rama Rao said no public representative from the Congress or the BJP had resigned from their posts when the TRS gave a call to all public representatives from the region to tender their resignation as part of the statehood movement.

“And now, they have the audacity to speak against the Chief Minister. There is a limit to restraint. If they continue making such comments, even the Prime Minister and Union Ministers would not be spared by the TRS leaders. We are maintaining restraint only because we are in a responsible position,” he said, adding that if this is misconstrued as incapability, the opposition is mistaken. TRS leaders know how to tame the opposition and that day may also come soon,” he said.

In a veiled reference to BJP leaders, the Minister said ‘some’ party leaders are considering themselves as a strong force after winning just a single seat. “The TRS reached the position it is in now after facing several difficulties. The party’s electoral record speaks for itself – winning all 32 Zilla Parishads, 122 of the 130 municipalities and 9,500 of the 12,751 village panchayats,” he said, adding that it is only the TRS which has always fought for the welfare of the four crore people of Telangana.

Explaining backdrop against which the TRS was formed, the Minister said nobody was with Chandrashekar Rao when he started the party on April 27, 2001. “Moreover, other political parties used to laugh at Chandrashekar Rao and TRS activists. Because of past experience on the statehood issue, people did not believe in the TRS in the initial days. It was then that Chandrashekar Rao made a bold statement asking the people to stone him to death if he dropped out mid-way through the movement without achieving statehood for Telangana,” he said, adding that as promised to the people, Chandrashekhar Rao achieved the long-standing dream of Telangana people and is now taking the State forward in welfare and development fronts simultaneously.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .