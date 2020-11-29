Oppn trying to create communal tension in Hyderabad: Talasani

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Sunday said that Hyderabad would see growth if people choose to elect the right leader who is always available within the reach. The Minister appealed to the representatives of apartment associations and residential colonies during a meeting organised by Padmarao Nagar Colony Welfare Association.

Describing Padmarao Nagar one of the best and beautiful residential colonies in the city, he said the TRS government had provided every facility with CC roads, street lights, parks and other amenities. With timely response by resolving issues immediately, the government has always been with the people helping them out in times of sorrow and calamity.

Yadav urged Padmarao Nagar voters to extend complete support to the TRS party in the GHMC elections and ensure the party win in all the 150-municipal divisions with absolute majority. Seeking people’s support to TRS candidate Kurma Hemalatha, the Minister asked the voters not to believe in the words of the BJP and the Congress which were trying to create communal tension in the city.

Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah, Padmarao Nagar Welfare Association president Mamidi Balreddy, secretary E Chakradhar Rao, Padmarao Nagar TRS election in-charge G Pawan Kumar Goud among other party leaders and workers were present.

