Opposition green with envy, says AP CM Jagan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:21 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

File Photo

Amalapuram: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has launched a broadside against the opposition parties, which he said were unable to stomach the success of the YSR Congress Party government in providing good governance.

Addressing a public meeting at Muramalla near here on Friday marking the launch of the fishermen welfare programme -`YSR Matsyakara Bharosa’ , he observed that while any political leader would bank on the support of people for success, the Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu who boasts of 40 years in industry, was looking to support from his own son (Lokesh) who was defeated in Mangalagiri and `foster son’ (Pawan Kalyan) who could not win in both the constituencies where he contested.

Jagan also came down heavily on the `evil foursome’–Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi, ABN and TV 5–which launched a tirade against his government which came out with as many as 32 welfare schemes for the poor. They stooped to even leak the question papers, he alleged and wondered how the opposition could support a person who leaked question papers.

“I heard the woes of the fishermen families during my padayatra and vowed to support them. That is why Rs.109 crore is now being credited to their accounts directly. Never before did such a thing happen in the state or anywhere in the country. We will also provide assistance of Rs.11,500 per month for four months for the fishermen families in 68 villages who go without work during the period the ONGC takes up pipeline drilling project in their area. In the past, no government bothered to help them in such situations. While the previous government gave only Rs.104 during its entire term, we are now giving Rs.109 crore per year and also providing diesel subsidy for fishermen,” he pointed out.

Claiming that Rs.1.4 lakh crore was disbursed to the poor through government schemes so far, the Chief Minister said Chandrababu did not have the courage to say he had done any good to the people. “He has been MLA of Kuppam for the past 27 years but never attempted to build his house there. But today, after witnessing our three year rule, he has run to Kuppam trying to construct a house there for himself. You have to note the difference of the past and present governments,” he stated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .