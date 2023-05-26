Opposition making issue out of non-issue on Parliament Building inauguration: Kishan Reddy

Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Criticising the opposition parties for staying away from the inauguration function of new Parliament Building, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged that the opposition parties were making an issue out of non-issue.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Kishan Reddy said the BRS (BRS) had no moral right to question the BJP government on the issue of not inviting President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the Parliament Building.

“Let CM explain why he has not invited Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan for the inauguration of the new secretariat building first then we will give explanation. If BRS does not come, will the inauguration not take place?”, he quipped.

Taking a strong exception to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decision to skip Niti Aayog’s eighth governing council meeting being held in Delhi on Saturday, Kishan Reddy said the Chief Minister was behaving very irresponsibly and that his behaviour would harm the interest of the State.

“Telangana is losing due to the stubborn behaviour of the Chief Minister. Till KCR is the CM the State will not get the Central schemes benefits,” he alleged.

He said it has become the habit of the Chief Minister to skip all the important meetings called by the Centre. “The CM never attends meetings chaired by PM Modi. He always skip the PM’s programme organised in the State. Conflict with the Centre is not good for the State. The CM needs to change his attitude,”he said.