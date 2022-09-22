Opposition slams YSRCP govt over rising crime rate in Andhra Pradesh

Published Date - 06:47 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Visakhapatnam: The opposition parties have expressed their concern over the increasing number of murders in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Visakhapatnam, after the YSR Congress Party came to power in the state.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, former MLA of Telugu Desam Party Palla Srinivasa Rao said Visakhapatnam had become notorious for murders, drug trade and land grabbing and the law and order situation went haywire with the police obliging only the ruling party leaders. He also blamed the cheap liquor sold by the government for the increasing crime rate in the state.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary M. Pydiraju who led a dharna at the GVMC bus stand on the day, in a separate press conference alleged that every murder had a political background with rowdy sheeters involved in the crime. As many as 30 murders were witnessed during the past three months which speaks of the alarming rate of crime, he pointed out.