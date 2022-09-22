Jagan Mohan Reddy not permanent president of YSRCP: Sajjala Ramakrishna

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:33 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

(File Photo) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy clarified that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had rejected the resolution passed to elect him as the lifetime president.

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party General Secretary and Advisor to the Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday clarified that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had rejected the resolution passed to elect him as the YSR Congress Party’s lifetime president.

Speaking to the media here, he said that the decision was not included in the minutes after Jagan’s refusal and it was clear that there was no permanent president.

Jagan would be the president for the next five years after which the election for the post would be held and the same was explained and sent to the Election Commission of India, he disclosed.

Sajjala’s clarification comes against the backdrop of the EC directing the YSRCP to make a public announcement about the same.