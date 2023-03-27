Orange gets massive collections in its re-release

Hyderabad: Orange is one of the very few special films that unfortunately failed at the box office during its release but became a cult classic with time. In fact, Orange has become one of the best love stories in Telugu of all time. Even the lead actor of Orange, Ram Charan, has said several times that Orange is one of his most beloved movies.

Today (March 27) is Ram Charan’s 38th birthday. To celebrate this special occasion, Ram Charan’s uncle, Naga Babu Konidela, who is also the producer for Orange re-released the film in theatres across the Telugu states. The film has been planned to run for three days, from March 25 to 27, and the response has been massive. The Telugu film lovers are celebrating Orange in theatres. Particularly in Hyderabad and the other Nizam areas, it’s Orange mania everywhere.

Orange has collected close to 75 lakhs gross in Nizam with its re-release. The official figures are exactly 74 lakh and 89 thousand. This is very big news because a once disastrous film at the box office is getting an ocean of love from the audience today.

Orange has become a cult classic mainly for two reasons. The first one is undoubtedly an everlasting and forever-loveable music album from Harris Jayaraj. And the second is a genuine and honest love story written by Bhaskar. Orange will stay special in the hearts of Telugu audiences forever. Just like the lead character Ram says in the film that he will love his love interest a bit more every time, the Telugu audience will do the same by showering love on the Orange movie a bit more every year.