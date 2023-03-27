Ram Charan should rise to much greater heights: Pawan Kalyan

Power star Pawan Kalyan called Ram Charan a global star and blessed him in his wish to reach greater heights.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:45 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Hyderabad: Ram Charan is celebrating his 38th birthday today, dated March 27. Many celebrities from Tollywood and other film industries sent their best wishes to the mega powerstar. Ram Charan’s uncle, Pawan Kalyan, also sent his wishes, which are simple but filled with heartfelt blessings and love.

Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan are very close to each other, as we all know. Next to his father, megastar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan is the one whom Ram Charan looks to for inspiration and guidance. Pawan Kalyan too shares a very cute bond with Ram Charan, and we have witnessed it on several occasions during film events and family gatherings.

Wishing Ram Charan a happy birthday today, Pawan Kalyan has a few words for the megastar. Calling Ram Charan a global star, Pawan blessed him in his wish to reach greater heights. Pawan Kalyan also lists Ram Charan’s best qualities, including friendliness, spiritual respect, and calmness, which are responsible for the mega powerstar’s success. Pawan also said that Ram Charan will make Telugu cinema proud with his upcoming films.

Ram Charan currently has two projects in his hands. His immediate next one is ‘Game Changer’, under the direction of Shankar, aiming to be released for Pongal 2024. Later, Ram Charan will join hands with Buchi Babu Sana for a sports drama that hasn’t been titled yet. –By Kiran.