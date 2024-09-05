Organs of a 20-year-old youngster donated in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 06:06 PM

20-year-old Kandikatta Teja

Hyderabad: Parents of a 20-year-old youngster Kandikatta Teja, a Saroornagar resident who was declared as brain dead by doctors after sustaining severe injuries in a road accident, have donated the son’s organs to other needy patients.

On August 17, Teja’s bike was hit by an unknown vehicle at Santoshnagar and he was rushed to Osmania General Hospital and later to Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar where he received ICU treatment for about 6 days.

Despite multiple efforts, Teja’s health did not improve and on August 25, the doctors declared him as brain dead. The Jeevandan coordinators and hospital staff conducted grief counselling sessions and Teja’s father K. Ravi and his mother Rajitha consented to donate his organs.

The surgeons retrieved liver, two kidneys and heart and allocated them to needy patients based on the organ donation guidelines. The Jeevandan authorities appreciated the novel gesture by the family of the youngster.