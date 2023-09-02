| Orissa Gauhati High Courts Get New Judges

Orissa, Gauhati high courts get new judges

Advocate Sibo Sankar Misra and judicial officer Ananda Chandra Behra were appointed judges of the Orissa High Court

By PTI Published Date - 05:45 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Advocate Sibo Sankar Misra and judicial officer Ananda Chandra Behra were appointed judges of the Orissa High Court

New Delhi: Two judicial officers and an advocate were on Saturday appointed as judges in two high courts.

Advocate Sibo Sankar Misra and judicial officer Ananda Chandra Behra were appointed judges of the Orissa High Court.

Judicial officer Budi Habung was appointed as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on the microblogging site X.

He also said that Justice C S Sudha, an additional judge of the Kerala High Court, has been elevated as a judge or what is popularly called a ‘permanent judge’.

Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being made permanent.

Also Read On Raksha Bandhan day, Orissa HC sends brother to jail for 20 years for raping sister