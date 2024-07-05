Secunderabad’s Shree Jagannath Yatra on Sunday

The Rath Yatra procession is scheduled to start from the temple at 4 pm from General Bazar and will return to the temple at around 4 am the following morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 08:09 PM

Jaganath Rath Yatra

Hyderabad: Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust, which has been organising Rath Yatra for the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subadra every year from the Jagannath Temple at General Bazaar since 130 years, will hold this year’s Rath Yatra on Sunday.

The Jagannath Temple gates will be opened for Darshan from 6 am and will be closed by 1 pm. Thereafter, the Rath Yatra procession is scheduled to start from the temple at 4 pm and after passing through General Bazar, it scheduled to be at M.G.Road from 6.30 pm to 10:30 pm, after which it will pass through the Hill street, Ranigunj and will return to the temple at around 4 am the following morning.

Purshottam Malani, Founder Family Trustee, Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust said, “It is with great joy that we announce the annual chariot festival of Lord Jagannath. We expect that devotees from Secunderabad and Hyderabad will seek the blessings of the Lord in large numbers”. He further requested all to note the above timings and plan Darshan accordingly.