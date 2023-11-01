Oscars incident deepens bond between Jada Pinkett and Will Smith

"I anticipated a strong reaction. It was then that I resolved to stand by his side," she stated.

By IANS Updated On - 10:55 AM, Wed - 1 November 23

Los Angeles: Actress Jada Pinkett Smith thinks it’s “crazy” that the Oscars incident, during which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage, has brought her and her husband “closer”.

In a new interview, the actress opened up about why she decided to stay by Will’s side after his controversial behaviour at the awards-giving show. Appearing on “The One Show”, the 52-year-old dished on the aftermath of Will’s Oscars slap, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I knew it was going to be an intense reaction. And that was the moment that I decided that I was going to stay by his side,” she said.

Seemingly marvelled at the change of trajectory in her and Will’s relationship since the incident, she said: “You know, it’s funny how intense situations can amplify love, and it was a pretty difficult time, but it definitely drew us closer. So yeah, it’s, crazy how things work.”

During the interview, the “Gotham” star further said: “I would say that Will and I have decided to be in a relationship that fits what we desire, and so, we had our separation and then the Oscars came and we are definitely on a different trajectory.”

“But I will not say that it’s in a traditional way, for sure. We decided to be together in a way that works for us,” she admitted.

Jada, who married Will in 1997 and shares two children, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith, with the Oscar winner, previously confirmed their reconciliation during an event to promote her new memoir “Worthy” earlier this month.