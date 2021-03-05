Osmania University allots seats in CPGET Phase-II counselling

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Friday allotted seats for candidates who participated in the second phase web counselling of Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2021 for admissions into various PG courses in the State universities.

Of the 39,009 seats, 27,224 were allotted leaving 11,785 vacant. A total of 2,938 candidates who were allotted seats in the first phase slid into a new college/course in the second phase. Such candidates should download the provisional allotment card, CPGET 2021 convener Prof N Kishan said.

The last date for paying fee online is March 12 and submitting the original Transfer Certificate (TC) at the allotted college is March 15, failing which the candidate’s provisionally allotted seat stands cancelled.

All candidates who have self-reported in the first phase but not reported at the allotted college must submit the original TC at the allotted college on or before March 15, else allotted seat will be cancelled.

The certificate verification for special category admissions (PH, CAP and NCC) was held from February 28 to March 3, and a list of eligible candidates with their category/priority would be placed on the CPGET website, Prof N Kishan said.

Candidates can submit objection/query, if any, on the list to [email protected] on or before March 10.

