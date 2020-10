By | Published: 8:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, has said on Monday that all the PG examinations planned from October 27 would be conducted as per the schedule. Students were advised to follow the university’s website for updates, he said, also requesting students not to believe fake news.

