Osmania University releases UG results

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Osmania University (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Osmania University Examination Branch has informed the students that the results of UG – CBCS – I, III & V – Semesters (Regular) BA/BSW, BBA, and B.Sc. examinations conducted in March/Arpil-2022 have been declared and are available in the university website https://www.osmania.ac.in

