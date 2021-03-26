Osmania University Velodrome set to host big events

The facility, reckoned as one of the best in the country, was built in 2002 for the National Games.

By | Published: 12:02 am 10:01 pm

Hyderabad: The last time a big ticket event was held at the SATS Cycling Velodrome, Osmania University was way back in 2004 when it hosted the cycling nationals. The facility, reckoned as one of the best in the country, was built in 2002 for the National Games. Unfortunately, this venue was deprived of big events until now.

However, the Telangana Cycling Association and the organisers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand success so that it can attract major events in the future.

“This is the only Velodrome in the combined State built for the 2002 National Games. The Cycling Federation of India officials were very happy with the facilities and that is why they chose this venue. There were a few minor repairs and the State government and SATS is taking care of it whenever required. Now that we got a good budget for sports, we are ready to host any event,” said Sudhakar Rao, DSDO Hyderabad and the in-charge of the velodrome.

“We are determined to conduct the event smoothly and this will help us get more big events at this venue. The facility is being used daily with regular camps and coaching for the State cyclists,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to the orangisers, all the Covid-19 guidelines will be followed to conduct the event smoothly.

State cycling team coach Vijay Bhaskar Reddy is confident of a good show from the State cyclists. “We can win two or three medals in this event. The timing is good in the team category. We have been running a camp here since a month and with the cyclists competing on the home turf they will have an added advantage.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .