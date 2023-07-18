OTT players shouldn’t propagate vulgarity as ‘creative expression’: Anurag Thakur

OTTs must reflect the collective conscience of the country and provide a healthy viewing experience for people of all age groups, said Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, met the representatives of leading OTT platforms on Tuesday to discuss the issues of content regulation and user experience, and said that OTT players have a responsibility of ensuring that their platforms don’t propagate vulgarity and abuse camouflaged as “creative expression”.

Thakur also said that OTTs must reflect the collective conscience of the country and provide a healthy viewing experience for people of all age groups. After the meeting with the representatives of top OTT platforms, Thakur tweeted: “Interacted with the representatives of leading OTT platforms today on various issues including content regulation, user experience, enhancing accessibility for the specially-abled and overall growth and innovation of the sector.”

He asserted that OTT platforms have revolutionised the way we consume content, spurred new talent and showcased regional content at a global scale. “OTT players have a responsibility of ensuring that their platforms don’t not propagate vulgarity and abuse camouflaged as ‘creative expression’. India is a diverse country; OTTs must also reflect the collective conscience of the country and provide a healthy viewing experience for people of all age groups,” he said.

“The platforms must also be sensitive to our cultural diversity as we unleash India’s creative economy. The I&B Ministry looks forward to furthering partnerships and engagements towards achieving this goal,” Thakur added.

