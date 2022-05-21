OU administration comes up with 21 detailed project proposals to regain past glory

21 May 22

Hyderabad: Focused on functional restructuring of the Osmania University to regain the past glory and position it alongside world-class universities, the university administration under Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder has come up with 21 detailed project proposals.

The proposals include advanced teaching-learning facilities, student amenities (repairs and renovations of classrooms, laboratories, hostels etc.), infrastructure development, campus beautification initiatives. The current administration is also toying with the idea to construct a pylon to reflect the glory of century-old university.

In the last one year, under Prof D Ravinder, Osmania University has witnessed major reforms and is poised for more changes to meet the challenges in higher education and achieve professional excellence, a university release said.

For the first time ever, the university has implemented the Cluster System with a cluster of nine colleges and to help students crack the competitive exams, the Civil Services Academy has started functioning.

A Student Discourse Center with all amenities was set up adjacent to the Arts College for students to hold seminars, meetings, debates, demonstrations and other democratic activities on campus. Students were also given unique identification cards and WiFi access points were provided in the Centenary Hostel apart from installing nearly 120 CCTV cameras.

The university has also constructed a 300 capacity girls hostel at Nizam College and a 500 capacity boys’ hostel was converted to a girls hostel.

Meanwhile, a Rs 2 crore fund from the government will be used to repair and renovate washrooms for the women across the campus, and a SHE center is planned catering to the needs of women faculty and girl students that include recreation and all-round development.

