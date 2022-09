OU extends last date for PhD entrance test applications

Published Date - 08:39 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Friday extended the last date for online registration and submission of application form the PhD entrance test 2022 without fine up to October 1.

With a fine of Rs.1,000, candidates can apply up to October 10. For more details, visit the website https://www.osmania.ac.in/.

