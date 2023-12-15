OU football team qualifies for All India championship after 23 years

The OU football team made it to the tournament after a gap of 23 years
Hyderabad: Osmania University football team qualified for the men’s All India Inter-University Football Championship after finishing fourth in the South East Zone Football Championship, at the Yenapoya University, Mangaluru, on Friday.
The OU team made it to the tournament after a gap of 23 years. In the South East Zone football championship, Osmania University won all four games in the group stage. They defeated Kakatiya Unversity 3-0, Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University, Bhilai 1-0, Garden City 6-0 and Palamuru University 5-0.
Along with OU, Yenapoya University, Mangalore university and Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya, Durg, Raipur also qualified for the event.
For the OU team, Syed Imtiyaz Hussain top-scored with nine goals, while Syed Owaisuddin scored two and assisted 6.