Hyderabad: Major revamp for Osmania University Arts college

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: The historic Arts College is all set to regain its lost splendour with the Osmania University (OU) administration taking up its restoration works.

Beginning with a modern-age waterproofing system to stop the seepage of water from the roof top without altering the structure, the administration has made elaborate plans to turn the granite building into its original form. The outer and interior walls of the 84-year-old building took a beating with cracks besides appearing damp at several places due to rain water leakage, courtesy age-old waterproofing system.

The Atactic Polypropylene (APP) membrane sheets also called as tar sheets that were laid way back in 1998 and 2008 on the terrace to stop the rainwater leakage are now making way for new waterproofing systems.

Presently, the laborious work of removing the APP membrane sheets from the roof top is underway. It will be followed by floor grinding and filling up of the cracks on the surface and corners with epoxy chemicals. This will ensure no further leakage into the building interiors.

After unclogging drain holes and making way for the rainwater, the roof will be subjected to waterproofing material and solar reflective paint, which according to the works supervisor, will last least for the next four decades subject to proper maintenance for every couple of years.

“The main issue in the building is leakage of rainwater from the roof top. So, works have commenced to arrest seepage of water into the building. This will be followed by interior beautification works,” Prof. D Ravinder, OU Vice Chancellor told ‘Telangana Today’.

While the university commenced its operations in 1918 from Gunfoundry, the foundation stone for the Arts College was laid on July 5, 1934 and thrown open on December 4, 1939. The building structure represents a harmonious blend of the pillar and lintel style of Ajanta and Ellora, and arches are of Indo-Saracenic tradition.

Apart from restoring defaced falls and broken window panes, the university will also be reinstalling the chandelier at the central dome of the college building. Steps have also been initiated for modernising all toilets in the college.

In an effort to turn the Arts College premises into a tourist spot, a dynamic lighting system has been recently commenced. Further, a laser and sound show will be shortly launched by the varsity.